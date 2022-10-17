Golden Knights try to keep win streak going, visit the Flames

Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault celebrates with the bench after scoring a...
Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault celebrates with the bench after scoring a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Seattle Kraken, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Jason Redmond)(Jason Redmond | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 11:00 AM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
(AP) -- Vegas Golden Knights (3-0-0, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Calgary Flames (2-0-0, second in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights will try to continue a three-game win streak with a victory over the Calgary Flames.

Calgary had a 50-21-11 record overall while going 17-11-3 against opponents from the Pacific Division last season. The Flames had a +85 goal differential last season, scoring 291 goals while allowing 206.

Vegas had a 43-31-8 record overall while going 16-7-3 against opponents from the Pacific Division last season. The Golden Knights had an 18.4% power play success rate last season, scoring 39 goals on 212 chances.

INJURIES: Flames: Mathias Emilio Pettersen: out (undisclosed), Oliver Kylington: out (undisclosed), Martin Pospisil: out (undisclosed).

Golden Knights: Laurent Brossoit: out (hip), Robin Lehner: out (hip), Nolan Patrick: out (upper body), Daniil Miromanov: out (undisclosed), Shea Weber: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

