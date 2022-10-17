Golden Knights try to keep win streak going, visit the Flames

(AP) -- Vegas Golden Knights (3-0-0, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Calgary Flames (2-0-0, second in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights will try to continue a three-game win streak with a victory over the Calgary Flames.

Calgary had a 50-21-11 record overall while going 17-11-3 against opponents from the Pacific Division last season. The Flames had a +85 goal differential last season, scoring 291 goals while allowing 206.

Vegas had a 43-31-8 record overall while going 16-7-3 against opponents from the Pacific Division last season. The Golden Knights had an 18.4% power play success rate last season, scoring 39 goals on 212 chances.

INJURIES: Flames: Mathias Emilio Pettersen: out (undisclosed), Oliver Kylington: out (undisclosed), Martin Pospisil: out (undisclosed).

Golden Knights: Laurent Brossoit: out (hip), Robin Lehner: out (hip), Nolan Patrick: out (upper body), Daniil Miromanov: out (undisclosed), Shea Weber: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

