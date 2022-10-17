Fremont Street Experience announces ‘Rock of Horror Halloweekend’

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Fremont Street Experience has announced that it will once again host its “Rock of Horror Halloweekend” celebration.

According to a news release, this year’s Halloween celebration will be held from Oct. 28-31.

As part of the events, guests can expect Halloween haunts, flash mobs and free nightly entertainment including themed, theatrical musical performances by Alter Igor on the 1st Street Stage. The event will also feature a production show “Wicked Dreams,” “complete with cirque-style, dazzling visuals, alluring dancers and aerialists” on the 3rd Street Stage.

On Halloween night, according to the release, attendees can enter a costume contest for a chance to win first, second and third place cash prizes of $2,500, $1,000 and $500.

“It’s going to be another unforgettable Halloween weekend at Fremont Street Experience,” said Paul McGuire, chief marketing officer of Fremont Street Experience. “There really is no better place to celebrate Halloween than at the Fremont Street Experience. From wild costumes, nonstop live music and entertainment, themed production shows and of course, amazing people watching – it’s the can’t-miss party of the year.”

For more information, visit www.vegasexperience.com.

