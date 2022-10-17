Forecast Outlook-10/17/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - We have a strong ridge of high pressure in place that will keep the weather relatively quiet for most of the week as we look to stay dry over the next few days.

Along with the drier air daytime highs will be in the low to mid 80s with a high of 86 by Wednesday. The ridge will begin to break down late week and into the weekend as another system moves in dropping daytime highs, increasing wind speeds and returning a slight chance of showers across the Vegas Valley.

Expect daytime highs to go from 85 Friday down to 75 Sunday with a slight chance of showers Friday through the weekend as the wind increases.

