East-West Shrine Bowl returns to Allegiant Stadium in February

By FOX5 Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 7:18 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The East-West Shrine Bowl, the nation’s oldest college football all-star game, will return to Las Vegas next February.

According to a news release, the game will return to Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 2, 2023.

Marking the 98th edition of the game, which supports Shriners Children’s Hospital, tickets for the bowl will go on sale to the public Thursday, Oct. 20 at 10 a.m.

According to the release, “since 1925, the East-West Shrine Bowl has benefited Shriner Children’s and its mission while showcasing the next generation of NFL legends.” 

Organizers say that last year’s game saw more than 45 players drafted in the NFL Draft, while more than 90 of those players were on NFL rosters at the beginning of the 2022 NFL season.

