East-West Shrine Bowl returns to Allegiant Stadium in February

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The East-West Shrine Bowl, the nation’s oldest college football all-star game, will return to Las Vegas next February.

According to a news release, the game will return to Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 2, 2023.

Marking the 98th edition of the game, which supports Shriners Children’s Hospital, tickets for the bowl will go on sale to the public Thursday, Oct. 20 at 10 a.m.

Just Announced: The East-West Shrine Bowl, the nation’s oldest college football all-star game, returns to Allegiant Stadium on 2/2/23!



Tickets on sale 10/20/22 at 10AM pic.twitter.com/SW0yuJVzkn — Allegiant Stadium (@AllegiantStadm) October 17, 2022

According to the release, “since 1925, the East-West Shrine Bowl has benefited Shriner Children’s and its mission while showcasing the next generation of NFL legends.”

Organizers say that last year’s game saw more than 45 players drafted in the NFL Draft, while more than 90 of those players were on NFL rosters at the beginning of the 2022 NFL season.

For more information, visit: https://bit.ly/3T4BgGm

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.