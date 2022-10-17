9/11 responder critically injured in Henderson hit-and-run crash; prayer vigil held to support recovery

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A local man and 9/11 first responder needs neurorehabilitation after getting hit on his bike in a hit-and-run crash in Henderson. His wife is now working to bring attention and awareness to traffic crimes in the valley.

The group STOP DUI hosted a prayer vigil over the weekend for Mark Vobis and other victims impacted by hit-and-run and DUI crimes.

On Sept. 11, Vobis was riding his bike along St. Rose Parkway, near Maryland Parkway and Alper Place, when a car hit him from behind. The driver took off and left Vobis on the street.

His wife, Jennifer, said he was found unresponsive on the side of the road.

“He had a collapsed lung, he had some brain injuries, he had lacerations up and down his body and he also had some spinal injuries as a result of the accident,” Jennifer Vobis said.

Vobis was a first responder in New York on Sept. 11, 2011, and ironically, sustained these life-threatening injuries from the hit-and-run on Sept. 11 of this year. Before the incident, he was working in the Eighth Judicial Court.

“I only have really two words that I can say it’s almost indescribable, it’s up and down I really just say it’s a lot,” Jennifer Vobis said.

Las Vegas police Lieutenant Bret Ficklin addressed the crowd at the vigil with the latest numbers the department that their jurisdiction is seeing.

“The thing I hate about the number is that their impersonal and what you have to remember is each of these numbers represent victim or victims,” Lt. Ficklin said.

The officer said they’re receiving 400 hit-and-run calls a month.

“This year so far we’re above 3,500 calls. Hit-and-run calls. This year out of our fatals right now we have 114 fatals in our jurisdiction, 22 of those were hit-and-run involved,” Lt. Ficklin said.

To compare with last year, LVMPD had a total of 15. Lt. Ficklin said more often than not, the driver is under the influence.

Jennifer Vobis said the vigil was not only to support her husband but all the families impacted by this trauma.

“Appreciate your family, it can be taken away from you in a second. And safety on the roads should be the utmost importance- our community deserves better,” Jennifer Vobis said.

