UNLV honors fallen Metro officer at Allegiant Stadium Saturday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In their football game against the Air Force Falcons on Saturday night, the UNLV Rebels took a moment to thank and honor fallen Metro officer Truong Thai for his sacrifice and service.

Allegiant Stadium’s announcer said “thank you” as an image of Thai appeared on the big screen. The audience broke out into applause to convey their gratitude for his service.

Thai died Thursday when a suspect shot him while he and his partner responded to a domestic disturbance call.

The tragedy hit close to home for the UNLV Rebels; the shooting happened on the road bordering its campus, just steps away from UNLV’s Stan Fulton building.

In the game last night, UNLV lost to Air Force, 42 to 7.

Saturday was also Homecoming 2022 for the Rebels, which signified the end of a week filled with daily activities celebrating students, graduates, educators and beyond.

