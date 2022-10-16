Forecast Outlook-10/16/22

After a day of some cloud over the Las Vegas Valley, Sunday we will be back to sunny skies with temperatures hovering around where they should be for this time of the year.

The rain that was produced by a closed low south of us stayed away from our area but did produce some heavy rain to the south of us.

From Sunday on we should be enjoying dry weather conditions and seasonal temperatures through the week.

The hottest high is expected to be around 86 degrees on Wednesday.

Thursday we will see another cut-off low sitting off the California coast that could deliver another round of showers to our south.

We at best have a 10% chance of showers Thursday and Friday.

