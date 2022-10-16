Forecast Outlook-10/16/22

That cut-off low that produced clouds for Saturday and part of Sunday morning is still spinning in Arizona but is moving away over the next 24 hours.

Behind it a ridge of high pressure builds in providing us with drier air for the next few days.

Along with the drier air slightly warmer daytime highs by Wednesday.

That high pressure will dominate our weather until then.

Another cut-off low will start to move closer to the California coastline Wednesday night.

This low doesn’t have the same moisture to draw from so while there are slight chances for some active weather for the second half of the week it remains really low.

Once weather note most of us will enjoy, the forecast high for next Sunday is just 79 degrees.

