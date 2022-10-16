Forecast Outlook-10/16/22

The system that produced some heavy rains in Southern California and into Western Arizona will start to pull away Sunday morning.

We should see a mix of sun and cloud as we go through the day with daytime temperatures trending around where it should be for this time of the year.

A strong area of high pressure starts to set up late Monday night into Tuesday bringing warmer temperature to the valley for the middle of the week.

As we head into Thursday, Friday and next weekend we cold see another closed low developing off Southern California.

The system could mirror what has been going on through the southwest starting next Saturday.

