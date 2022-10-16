Candlelight vigil honors fallen Las Vegas Police Officer Truong Thai

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On Saturday night, a very emotional candlelight vigil was held for Officer Truong Thai, killed in a shooting Thursday morning responding to a domestic disturbance call near UNLV.

Friends, family, and law enforcement gathered at Sunset park to honor Officer Thai.

Officer Greg Hilton was partners with Officer Thai for the South Central Area Command. Hilton talked about how their friendship grew in August of 2020 and said he’ll always consider Officer Thai a partner of his.

“We’ve been overtime partners ever since. In fact- we’re supposed to be working overtime together right now,” Hilton said.

Hilton described Officer Thai as a mentor, he wanted people to coach and loved working with newer officers.

Hilton said two weeks ago, a sergeant begged Officer Thai to work near the airport, a less stressful area, but Officer Thai said no.

“The bottom line he could’ve easily been anywhere he wanted to on this department and where was he? He was working in the most dangerous area the most dangerous area of the city on graveyard and working with officers 20 years his junior- why? Because he loved it,” Hilton said.

IPOF has organized the only approved donation point in honor of Officer Thai, click here for more information.

A funeral for Officer Thai is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 28 at Central Church in Henderson.

