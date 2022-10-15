New Las Vegas coffee shop hires people of all abilities, owner says workers are eager and dedicated

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new Las Vegas coffee shop is proud to train and hire workers of all abilities, fulfilling a need in Las Vegas to help those who are disabled find meaningful work and competitive pay.

Dig It! Coffee recently opened up off Casino Center Drive at the edge of the Arts District.

Owner of Dig It! Coffee Taylor Chaney tells FOX5, the journey to launch a business for differently-abled workers was inspired by her sister, Lindsay, with Down Syndrome; after her sister reached adulthood, she found that some staff at centers would leave her sitting in a room for the entire day, without enriching activities, learning opportunities or recreation.

“Buying a cup of coffee here, it’s going towards a belief that you believe in equality, and that people kind of deserve equal wages and believe in our people that they can have purpose and value in working,” Chaney said.

Finding enriching and well-paying employment can be a challenge for those with disabilities or special needs.

Chaney created The Garden Foundation, which helps adults with different abilities and special needs learn skills, find jobs and also take part in activities. She started a venture with some of the Garden Foundation members to deliver coffee to various offices; a concept for a coffee shop was born.

The response has been overwhelming, and there has been a surge in interest from customers, as well as differently-abled people seeking employment, as well as inquiries from their teachers and their families. She calls those with different abilities an “untapped” labor workforce; they are eager to work and show up on time, delve into training and eagerly seek to learn.

“We’re one coffee shop, right? And so we can’t employ everyone. My only hope is that we can really make a dent in this community to provide job opportunities,” she said, hoping to eventually expand.

