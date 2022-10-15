Fourth line of duty death for LVMPD since July 2020

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Officer Truong Thai is the fourth line of duty death for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department in just over two years. The widows of two of those officers are helping organize a fundraiser for Thai’s family.

“It’s devastating. It just brings back so many emotions of that day for me… Seeing the procession that they did for Officer Thai it just brings you back,” shared Christa Swanger.

Officer Jason Swanger, left; Lieutenant Erik Lloyd, right (LVMPD/FOX5)

Officer Jason Swanger died on June 24th, 2021. Swanger and Lieutenant Erik Lloyd were exposed to COVID in the line of duty and died from complications.

Christa Swanger told FOX5 her husband is her hero.

“He loved being a police officer. He loved his family immensely,” Swanger explained.

Every time an officer loses their life, it impacts other families of fallen officers.

“Just knowing what this family is going to be going through for the next year, the next two years… there’s so many ups and downs and it’s just painful every day to get up and not have your loved one next to you,” Swanger revealed.

According to Metro’s website, 27 officers have lost their lives serving Las Vegas. Four of them are not pictured as they are referenced and shown in other parts of this article. (LVMPD/FOX5)

According to Metro’s webpage memorializing fallen officers, 27 have lost their lives serving Las Vegas.

Officer Justin Terry died earlier this year when a beam fell on his car on the 95.

Officer Justin Terry died earlier this year when a beam fell on his car on the 95. (LVMPD/FOX5)

Officer Thai will be added to the page as the 28th line of duty death.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Officer Truong Thai (Credit Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Swanger contends those who have made the ultimate sacrifice should never be forgotten.

Swanger said, “There is so much negativity towards police officers and to see the community come together and actually support them is amazing... It warms my heart to see all the people who actually do care about the police officers. It means the world to the family.

A Fundraiser for Thai’s family will be held at Nevada Coin Mart on Monday from 9:00 a.m. To 3:00 p.m. They will be selling food, t-shirts, and other items. All the proceeds will go to officer Thai’s family.

There will also be a candlelight vigil Saturday for Officer Thai. That vigil is happening at Sunset Park at Pavilion “F”. It will start at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.