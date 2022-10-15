Fall NASCAR weekend in full swing at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The playoff race isn’t until Sunday but coming to the Speedway in Vegas is an experience race fans like to enjoy all weekend long.

Usually, the action on night one is held at the main Speedway but fans poured into the stands at ‘The Bullring’ for the Star Nursery 150 ARCA Menards Series West Race.

FOX5 spoke to Troy Daly from Australia. He said this was his first NASCAR weekend and described it as “absolutely amazing.”

“The revs, the noise, the smell, what else more to like and plus this is America we don’t have this in Australia, it’s the best thing in the world,” Daly said.

Earlier in the day the Fan Zone opened to families. The carnival experience offered a ferris wheel, rides, trailers full of merchandise and the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales. A representative for the horses said each eats 40-50 pounds of hay each day!

A couple from San Diego said they have their RV parked at the lot behind the Fan Zone.

“If they let us in Wednesday we’re here Wednesday, if they let us in Thursday, whenever they let us in we’re here,” Steve Smith said.

This year marks their 20th year attending NASCAR weekend. They said they visit the LVMS twice a year.

“I think it’s the part of the camping because all of our friends it’s just really nice to see everybody. A lot come from Vegas, and some come from Northern Nevada, Idaho, everyone all over from the United States is here, it’s really fun to meet everybody,” Janice Smith said.

