US 95 southbound near Eastern closed after crash
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 3:07 PM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Southbound U.S. 95 was closed Friday afternoon after a crash.
Traffic cameras showed all lanes of southbound U.S. 95 near Eastern closed. According to RTC Southern Nevada, the closure was due to a crash.
Nevada State Police didn’t immediately respond to a request for more information.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
