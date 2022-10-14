US 95 southbound near Eastern closed after crash

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Southbound U.S. 95 was closed Friday afternoon after a crash.

Traffic cameras showed all lanes of southbound U.S. 95 near Eastern closed. According to RTC Southern Nevada, the closure was due to a crash.

#FASTALERT 3:04 PM, Oct 14 2022

Crash on SB US-95 Before Eastern Ave

ALL Lanes blocked

Use Other Routes — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) October 14, 2022

Nevada State Police didn’t immediately respond to a request for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

