Trustees approve funding for 30 new CCSDPD officers

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A busy night for the Clark County School District Thursday, as Trustees approved millions of dollars in funding for the district’s police department and got an update on how students are doing academically.

CCSDPD will be getting grant money from the US Department of Justice and money from the district to hire up to 30 officers for the COPS or “Community Oriented Policing Services” program.

“Right now, my son is not in school because Basic is not safe to go... If you attack a teacher, it is on the news quickly. If you attack a student, crickets,” argued James Baylis. The father of a high school student says CCSD schools need to be safer. In a unanimous vote, CCSD Trustees approved about four million dollars in funding for CCSDPD.

“I agree they need the funding and I agree they need the equipment, most definitely with what the kids are dealing with these days,” Baylis said.

Adding 30 officers will cost the district about $3.5 million, and a quarter million dollars would come from the DOJ.

DOJ grant money will also pay for a state-of-the-art virtual simulator for officers, as well as additional officer training, bulletproof vests, and funding for mental health and wellness services for the school district’s law enforcement officers.

Also approved, is $182,000 in grant money from the DOJ to help CCSDPD crack down on students committing crimes in tourist areas including the Resort Corridor and Downtown over the next two years.

How are students doing academically at CCSD? Trustees got an answer to that question but not before Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara said, “The board is not satisfied where we are, I am not satisfied, the team is not satisfied.”

In three testing categories: English language arts, math, and science, the district did not meet its targeted goals for the 2021-2022 school year.

In English, in grades across the board, only about 40 percent of students were proficient. In math, that percentage dropped to 31 percent or less.

In science, for 5th graders in CCSD only about 17 percent tested at proficient for their grade level.

At the end of the meeting, several students from Centennial High School went before the school board to question what happened to their principal Keith Wipperman. They say they loved him and miss him and have no idea what is going on. CCSD told FOX5 it is a personnel matter, and they are unable to discuss why he is not there.

