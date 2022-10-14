Suspect accused of killing Las Vegas police officer had prior gun-related conviction

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The man accused of killing a Las Vegas Metro police officer had a previous gun-related arrest two years ago, according to court records.

Tyson Hampton, 24, was charged with using a deadly weapon in a threatening manner, a misdemeanor, and assault using a deadly weapon, a felony.

Hampton accepted the allegations but denied guilt for the misdemeanor. The felony assault was missing, court records show. Both incident happened in July of 2020.

A judge ordered Hampton to a 90-day suspended jail sentence. He was also ordered to complete 50 hours of community service, and surrounded a Glock 19 9mm handgun.

The case was closed in October of 2021.

Hampton is expected to appear in court Friday morning.

