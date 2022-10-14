Suspect accused of killing Las Vegas officer to be held without bail

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The suspect accused of shooting and killing an officer with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Thursday made his initial court appearance Friday.

A judge ordered Tyson Hampton, 24, was ordered to be held without bail. He will appear in court again on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

Hampton is accused of fatally shooting Las Vegas Officer Truong Thai, 49, as he and another officer were responding to a domestic disturbance call early Thursday morning. Sheriff Joe Lombardo said Thai suffered a gunshot wound to his torso and died at Sunrise Hospital.

Thai, who had been with the department since 1999, was assigned to LVMPD’s South Central Area Command.

Speaking after court, Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said formal charges against Hampton are expected to be filed at the Oct. 18 court appearance, which will include open murder with use of a deadly weapon and attempted murder with use of a deadly weapon.

Wolfson said that from the evidence, it appears Hampton was being investigated for a misdemeanor domestic battery.

“In other words, if he hadn’t engaged in the behavior that caused the tragic loss of life to Officer Thai, he may have only been arrested for a misdemeanor. He chose to engage to this behavior, which the evidence seems to show, justified his arrest and probable charges for murder with use of a deadly weapon,” Wolfson said.

In a Thursday morning news conference, Sheriff Lombardo said at about 1 a.m., dispatch received a call about a domestic disturbance near the 800 block of East Flamingo Road.

Arriving officers made contact with the suspect vehicle near University Center and Flamingo Road, Sheriff Lombardo said.

Hampton was armed with a handgun and fired at officers, police say.

Both responding officers fired their weapons, Lombardo said.

One officer was struck and critically wounded, according to Lombardo, and a civilian was struck. Both were transported to local hospitals.

Hampton fled the area and was taken into custody with assistance from a K-9 unit in the area of Desert Inn and Eastern, authorities said.

According to court records, Hampton had a previous gun-related arrest two years ago. Records indicate he was charged with using a deadly weapon in a threatening manner, a misdemeanor, and assault using a deadly weapon, a felony.

Hampton accepted the allegations but denied guilt for the misdemeanor.

A judge ordered Hampton to a 90-day suspended jail sentence. He was also ordered to complete 50 hours of community service, and surrounded a Glock 19 9mm handgun, records show.

LVMPD’s South Central Area Command said Officer Thai was a “dedicated, 23-year veteran” of the department.

Police said Thai held various roles with the department, including a firearms instructor. “He was passionate about training new officers.”

The Injured Police Officers Fund has organized the only approved donation point in honor of Officer Thai. The organization says 100% of the proceeds will go to Officer’s Thai family.

For more information, visit: https://ipof.vegas/fallen/officer-truong-thai/

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.