Reno-Tahoe International Airport breaks ground on Multi-Year Construction Program

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority (RTAA) hosted a groundbreaking celebration Thursday morning, to usher in the MoreRNO construction program, set to modernize the Reno-Tahoe International Airport.

U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto, U.S. Congressman Mark Amodei, Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve and other local officials joined airport officials for the ceremonial groundbreaking, for the expansion of the RNO Ticketing Hall.

The multi-phase initiative involves various infrastructure at the airport, like two new concourses, road work, a remodeled lobby, and a new consolidated rental car facility.

The RTAA board of trustees voted unanimously to approve a $500 million, new concourse plan on Thursday morning prior to a groundbreaking event for its ticket lobby expansion project.

MoreRNO is the largest construction project in the airport’s history, expected to cost just under one billion dollars.

“This investment in northern Nevada is not something we can do alone, and I can’t express enough the importance of the partnership with our airlines and elected officials, and the dedication of our Board and employees,” said Daren Griffin, RTAA CEO. “This shows the commitment to air service in the RenoTahoe region.”

The project is expected to take seven years, with a completion date in 2029. To learn more about MoreRNO, click here.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.