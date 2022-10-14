North Las Vegas police ask for help locating missing man last seen Wednesday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The North Las Vegas Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 54-year-old man.

According to NLVPD, Timothy Patterson was last seen Wednesday morning when he left his home near the 3500 block of Mavis Lane, near Elkhorn Road and North Aliante Parkway.

Authorities say that Patterson may be endangered.

According to police, he was last seen wearing a black shirt and gray pants. Police note that he has a distinct mole under his left nostril.

NLVPD says he has a black Lincoln Navigator bearing Nevada “04D200″. The vehicle has a breast cancer awareness ribbon on the lower right hand corner of the rear window.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Patterson is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111.

