NLVPD provides update on officer involved shooting with suspect wearing Halloween mask

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The North Las Vegas Police Department held a press briefing breaking down the moments that led to the shooting of a suspect wearing a Halloween mask.

Assistant Chief of Police, Michael Harris, and Captain Adam Hyde held a press briefing Thursday afternoon regarding the deadly officer involved shooting that occurred on Monday, October 10th.

Officers said they received several 911 calls of a man wearing a Halloween mask around the intersection of Martin Luther King Junior and Carey Avenue.

Police say the initial call came in at 5:06 p.m. from a man who said the suspect pulled a gun on him at the MLK Statue at the Justice Center. Police say the line got disconnected from the first caller.

“When the officers called you, you didn’t answer what happened?,” dispatch asked, and the caller responded with, “well I’m sorry I had to get away I didn’t want to get shot!”

Another call came from an employee at the Carey Mini Market. “I work at the Carry Mini-Mart, we have a guy out there with a gun and he’s pulled it on a couple of customers- he’s kind of wacko,” the caller said,

Surveillance video shows the suspect crossing MLK Boulevard.

By 5:40 p.m. police say officers found the man believed to wearing a Michael Myers mask at the Justice Center park.

Police showed footage from Officer Anthony Malear’s bodycam.

“Hey police stop right there- hey stop,” Officer Malear said.

The officer announced ‘police’ twice, ordered the suspect to stop three times and the officer then told him twice to put his hands up. The suspect ignored and he proceeded to walk toward five bystanders in the park while pulling out a loaded pistol. Police say that the firearm was stolen. Officer Malear fired eight rounds at the suspect.

Police identified the suspect as 44-year-old Christopher Earl Smith. Smith succumbed to his injuries.

The coroner said Smith had THC, alcohol and oxycodone in his system. Smith has a criminal history dating back to 1995 when he was arrested for attempted murder.

