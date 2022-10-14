Nevada Northern Railway to host Christmas-themed train

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Northern Railway announced it will once again how its annual “Santa’s Reindeer Flyer” train this holiday season.

According to the group, the family-friendly train departs from Ely between Nov. 19 and Dec. 28 for a “magical adventure to the North Pole.”

Attendees will be able to write a letter to Santa and meet a “lively bunch” of Santa’s helpers who will help lead sing-a-longs and hand out candy canes.

“People always ask how the train makes it to the North Pole so quickly,” says Mark Bassett, Nevada Northern Railway president. “Our secret is the magic switch that allows us to go directly to the North Pole!”

Guests can wear pajamas as part of the experience. Organizers say attendees can enjoy hot chocolate and cookies as they listen to the story of how this year’s Christmas yrain came to be.

According to organizers, “when the train arrives at the North Pole, Santa Claus himself will come aboard and personally talk to everyone on the train.”

Santa will also present a special gift to the passengers to help remember the excursion.

Nevada Northern Railway says the entire trip takes approximately 90 minutes.

Tickets are $45 for adults and $20 for children under 12. Kids under 4 ride free, the group says.

For more information, visit: nnry.com/pages/santa-train.php

