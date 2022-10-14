Nevada DMV offices closed Friday due to internet outage impacting state agencies

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Websites associated with the state of Nevada are down Friday morning due to a fiber connection issue.

The Nevada Department of Administration first announced the outage on Thursday night.

In a tweet Friday morning, officials said the websites were still unavailable “due to a physical failure with fiber connection.”

The tweet notes that “repair work is ongoing.”

The outage appears to be impacting the website for the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles.

State websites remain unavailable this morning due to a physical failure with fiber connection. Repair work is ongoing. We will provide an update when we have an estimated time of restoration. https://t.co/Q4Vb892boJ — NVDofA (@NVDeptofAdm) October 14, 2022

As a result of the outage, Nevada DMV announced that its offices, along with all other state agencies, will be closed Friday.

@NevadaDMV and all other state agencies will be closed today due to a significant internet outage affecting all state offices in Northern Nevada. There is currently no timeline for restoring online services. Check back here for updates. — Nevada DMV (@NevadaDMV) October 14, 2022

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.