Nevada DMV offices closed Friday due to internet outage impacting state agencies

By FOX5 Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 7:22 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Websites associated with the state of Nevada are down Friday morning due to a fiber connection issue.

The Nevada Department of Administration first announced the outage on Thursday night.

In a tweet Friday morning, officials said the websites were still unavailable “due to a physical failure with fiber connection.”

The tweet notes that “repair work is ongoing.”

The outage appears to be impacting the website for the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles.

As a result of the outage, Nevada DMV announced that its offices, along with all other state agencies, will be closed Friday.

