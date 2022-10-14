Las Vegas Super Bowl host committee announces community initiatives ahead of 2024 game

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On Friday, the Las Vegas Super Bowl host committee introduced some of its key members during an event at Allegiant Stadium.

The main topic was more than just about Vegas hosting the big game, but was also about all the job opportunities and donations tied in with the NFL.

“I know that we are going to host the best Super Bowl that has ever been done,” said Raiders president Sandra Douglass Morgan.

The Super Bowl LVIII host committee is led by Douglass Morgan along with the chairman of Allegiant Airlines Maury Gallagher.

“It’s the early days of the great days and as I like to tell my people, these are the good ol’ days and you are going to enjoy it and it is going to be special,” said Gallagher.

Along with the committee, the first team of community partners was recognized, which consists of Caesars Entertainment, UFC, MGM Rewards and Allegiant Air.

“Allegiant will be at the fore front of the Super Bowl. Not only bringing thousands of fans to Las Vegas market for the Super Bowl but will also be the focal point for Super Bowl week,” said Douglass Morgan.

The Super Bowl host committee also has a paid internship program for UNLV students.

“It is a lot of hands-on work but worth it for sure,” said UNLV graduate student Bryce Hinton.

Hinton is a graduate student taking part in the internship program. He said this internship allows him to advance his tool set in sales, operations, marketing and communications and achieve his long term goal.

“Work my way up into the front office for a professional sporting company,” said Hinton.

Super Bowl host committee charities were also introduced. It will invest $4,000,000 that will go towards the Raiders Foundation, United Way of Southern Nevada and PNC Bank and benefit UNLV students, diverse businesses and communities in need.

“That chunk of stuff that we are doing for the community is so important that we wanted to break that out into a totally separate effort,” said CEO and President of the host committee Sam Joffray.

Super Bowl LVIII will be held at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.