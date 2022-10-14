Las Vegas police looking for missing 11-year-old

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are looking for a missing 11-year-old last seen Thursday.

Ernest Dickerson was last seen Oct. 13 around 5 p.m. near the 5800 block of Euclid Street, near Russell Road and Eastern Avenue.

LVMPD said Dickerson was last seen wearing a black shirt with red writing, blue jeans and black and purple Jordans sneakers.

LVMPD said Dickerson may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact LVMPD at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.