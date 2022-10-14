Las Vegas police involved in standoff near Vegas Valley, Nellis
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 9:05 PM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are currently involved in a standoff near Vegas Valley Drive and Vegas Valley Boulevard.
Police tell FOX5 it started just after 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon in the 2700 block of South Nellis Boulevard.
Police are warning the public to avoid the area.
It is unclear who is barricaded inside.
This is a developing story.
