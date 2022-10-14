Las Vegas police involved in standoff near Vegas Valley, Nellis

LVMPD police standoff near Vegas Valley Drive and Nellis Boulevard
LVMPD police standoff near Vegas Valley Drive and Nellis Boulevard(Kirk McLemore/FOX5)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 9:05 PM PDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are currently involved in a standoff near Vegas Valley Drive and Vegas Valley Boulevard.

Police tell FOX5 it started just after 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon in the 2700 block of South Nellis Boulevard.

Police are warning the public to avoid the area.

It is unclear who is barricaded inside.

This is a developing story.

