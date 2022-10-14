Las Vegas police investigate after 2 shot Thursday night in Spring Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after two people were shot Thursday night in the Spring Valley area.

According to police, the incident occurred at about 9:24 p.m. near Rainbow and Twain.

Police said dispatch received received multiple calls about a victim who had been shot outside of the Dotty’s at 3675 SS. Rainbow Boulevard.

Arriving officers located two subjects on opposite sides of the business who had gunshot wounds, police said.

According to LVMPD, both individuals were transported to UMC Trauma with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing as police continue to investigate.

