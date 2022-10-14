Forecast Outlook- 10/14/2022

The warm and sunny pattern is breaking this weekend. Clouds increase Saturday afternoon with the best chance of thunderstorms focused south of the Las Vegas Valley.

The area of low pressure that has been spinning off the Southern California coast all week is finally moving east this weekend. As it tracks by to our south, it will throw us more cloud cover Saturday afternoon with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. We have the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms from Saturday afternoon through Sunday. With the area of low pressure to our south, areas like Laughlin, Searchlight, and Kingman will have the best opportunity for rain.

Sunday will feature more sunshine with isolated storms focused east of Las Vegas. High temperatures fall back into the mid to low 80s. We’ll maintain a mountain storm chance on Monday before dry weather into the middle of next week. Some clouds will be passing through Tuesday through Thursday with high temperatures holding in the mid 80s.

