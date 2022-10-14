Arcade with over 80 games opens on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An arcade that features over 80 games has opened its doors on the Las Vegas Strip.

According to a news release, the addition of the ARCADE at Bally’s Las Vegas is part of the resort’s rebrand into Horseshoe Las Vegas.

The release says that the 7,000-square-foot arcade “offers a high-energy, multi-sensory experience for all ages and skill levels.”

The ARCADE feature more than 80 games, including classics like Skee-Ball, air hockey, Rock the Rim and a claw machine, Big One Extreme.

Games at the venue are played with cashless currency on re-loadable cards. “The cards can be loaded with a credit card or cash; instead of tickets, points are accumulated on the cards to redeem larger prizes,” the release said.

Additionally, the release says that the venue also features virtual reality with games like “King Kong” and “Mission Impossible,” a four-player interactive gaming experience.

“We aim to entertain, and The ARCADE captivates guests with its larger-than-life games and electric atmosphere,” said Jason Gregorec, SVP and General Manager of the property. “The opening of The ARCADE brings additional excitement to the property as it transforms into Horseshoe Las Vegas.”

Located on the first level near the food court, the ARCADE is open from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to midnight Friday and Sunday.

Caesars Entertainment also said that the area will feature a bar, which is expected to open in the coming weeks, that will serve a selection of bottled and draft beer, cocktails and wine.

