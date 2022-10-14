Adam Sandler announces 2 shows on Las Vegas Strip

Adam Sandler accepts the award for best male lead for "Uncut Gems" at the 35th Film Independent...
Adam Sandler accepts the award for best male lead for "Uncut Gems" at the 35th Film Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Santa Monica, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 1:20 PM PDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Comedian Adam Sandler has announced he will perform two shows in December on the Las Vegas Strip.

According to a news release, Sandler will extend his sold-out tour by performing two shows at the Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 9 and Saturday, Dec. 10.

According to the release, tickets for Sandler’s shows at the Cosmopolitan will go on sale Monday, Oct. 17 at 10 a.m. PST. Venue presale is available Saturday, Oct. 15 at 10 a.m. through Sunday, Oct. 16 at 10 p.m. PST, the Cosmopolitan says.

Tickets are available online at www.cosmopolitanlasvegas.com or through Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Nevada Northern Railway to host Christmas-themed train
Nevada Northern Railway to host Christmas-themed train
Arcade with over 80 games opens on Las Vegas Strip
Arcade with over 80 games opens on Las Vegas Strip
Mark Wahlberg arrives at the premiere of "Me Time" on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at the Regency...
Mark Wahlberg says he left California for Nevada to give his kids ‘a better life’
Wedding trends
Wedding Bells: Beauty & Fashion