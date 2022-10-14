Adam Sandler announces 2 shows on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Comedian Adam Sandler has announced he will perform two shows in December on the Las Vegas Strip.

According to a news release, Sandler will extend his sold-out tour by performing two shows at the Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 9 and Saturday, Dec. 10.

According to the release, tickets for Sandler’s shows at the Cosmopolitan will go on sale Monday, Oct. 17 at 10 a.m. PST. Venue presale is available Saturday, Oct. 15 at 10 a.m. through Sunday, Oct. 16 at 10 p.m. PST, the Cosmopolitan says.

Tickets are available online at www.cosmopolitanlasvegas.com or through Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.