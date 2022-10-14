5.1-magnitude earthquake strikes southeastern flank of Mauna Loa

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 5.1-magnitude shook Hawaii Island on Friday morning, causing minor property damage in some areas and triggering a series of aftershocks that officials say could continue for days.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said the larger quake came just 24 seconds before a 4.6-magnitude quake.

Both were centered south of Pahala ― near the southeastern flank of Mauna Loa ― with the larger one at a depth of 4.6 miles. Hundreds of people as far away as Oahu reported feeling the temblors.

And in Pahala, authorities confirmed some minor damage, including groceries knocked from shelves.

Officials said there is no tsunami threat.

UPDATE: Our partners at @USGSVolcanoes continue to monitor a swarm of small earthquakes near Pāhala on Hawai'i island that appears to have started with two larger shakes about 24 seconds apart in different sections of Mauna Loa's flank. pic.twitter.com/LosVJ37ZrC — Hawaii EMA (@Hawaii_EMA) October 14, 2022

The two larger quakes triggered a series of aftershocks, most of which have been small.

The biggest came in at a magnitude-4.0, and officials warned they could continue for days and possibly weeks.

Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists said the tremors appear to be related to readjustments along the southeast flank of Mauna Loa, and come as authorities have been monitoring increased seismic activity.

“There has been no immediate effect on the continuing unrest beneath Mauna Loa summit, which remains elevated at levels similar to the past week,” HVO said.

Groceries were thrown from shelves in an earthquake Friday on Hawaii Island. (Carla Andrade)

“On several occasions, large earthquakes have preceded past eruptions of Mauna Loa, though these have typically been larger than today’s earthquakes. It is not known at this time if this sequence of earthquakes is directly related to the ongoing unrest on Mauna Loa.”

Last week, the elevated seismic activity prompted the precautionary closure of Mauna Loa summit backcountry. HVO said the area would be closed until further notice.

For more information on the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory’s latest status report, click here.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.