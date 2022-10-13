You can meet the Budweiser Clydesdales Thursday in Las Vegas

Budweiser Clydesdales at South Point
Budweiser Clydesdales at South Point(South Point Hotel and Casino)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 9:53 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A hotel and casino in Las Vegas is hosting the beloved Budweiser Clydesdales on Thursday for a free event.

According to a news release, people are invited to see the majestic Clydesdales during an event Thursday evening at the South Point Hotel & Casino.

According to the South Point, fans will be able to take photos with the Clydesdales.

The release says the event will begin at 6 p.m. Those 21+ can enjoy free beer on draft provided by Budweiser.

