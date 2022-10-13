Wife speaks out about husband’s legacy following tragic stabbing on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The wife of a man killed last week in a stabbing on the Las Vegas Strip wants to make sure her husband’s legacy lives on to carry on his mission to help animals in need.

Brent Hallett, 47, was one of two people killed October 6 as a man stabbed eight people on the Strip.

Brett and Carmelita Hallett hail from from Ponoka, Alberta in Canada, and were married in July 1999 at the Little White Wedding Chapel in a car.

Las Vegas, his wife said, was like their second home and was Hallett’s “favorite place on earth.” The couple loved traveling and living in warm places, and would spend extensive time in Las Vegas.

Since COVID-19, the couples hadn’t spent one day apart, and he called his wife “his Princess.”

For four months, the couple was living in a condo complex by South Point off Las Vegas Boulevard. Brent Hallett was gregarious, and loved bringing people together-- so much so, he made dozens of friends in their condo complex, his wife said.

The couple was set to return to Canada on October 20, and wanted to make sure they could take in as much of the Strip as they could.

On October 6, they had just went to the Mirage, in case they couldn’t see it in its current state. Hallett’s wife said as they walked on the Strip, they both saw a man running, and Hallett flinched; she said the incident happened so quickly, and as people tried to render aid, she said his last words were “I’m not going to make it.”

Carmelita Hallett said two men jumped over the barrier and tried to stop the bleeding; she wants to find them and thank them.

His wife tells FOX5, she returned to Canada on Sunday, and is currently surrounded by loved ones and has everything she needs.

She wants people to carry on Brent’s legacy and passion to animals. It was in his will that his legacy would live on, in donations to animal welfare; she said in particular, Hallett had a passion for helping rabbits, who are often abandoned by families who cannot care for rabbits or their numerous offspring.

“Brent had a great soul and loving spirit. He could make friends with anyone. He loved three things above all else: his wife Carmelita, his family and animals,” his GoFundMe stated.

Carmelita is using the funds through the page to create an animal welfare charity in memory and honor of Hallett and hopes to have that charity up and running in a month.

