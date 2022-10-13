Vigil to be held Saturday for fallen Las Vegas police Officer Truong Thai

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Injured Police Officers Fund announced that a vigil will be held Saturday for fallen Las Vegas police Officer Truong Thai.

According to the IPOF, the vigil for Officer Thai will be held Saturday, Oct. 15 at 6 p.m. The gathering will be held at Sunset Park, Pavilion F, the second entrance off of Eastern.

Officer Thai, a 23-year veteran of Las Vegas police, was killed in a shooting Thursday morning as he and another officer were responding to a domestic disturbance call near UNLV.

Thai, who had been with the department since 1999, was assigned to LVMPD’s South Central Area Command.

In a post on social media later Thursday morning, South Central Area Command said Officer Thai was a “dedicated, 23-year veteran” of the department.

Police said Thai held various roles with the department, including a firearms instructor. “He was passionate about training new officers.”

IPOF has organized the only approved donation point in honor of Officer Thai. The organization says 100% of the proceeds will go to Officer’s Thai family.

For more information, visit: https://ipof.vegas/fallen/officer-truong-thai/

