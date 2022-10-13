Vigil to be held Saturday for fallen Las Vegas police Officer Truong Thai

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Officer Truong Thai
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Officer Truong Thai(Credit Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 2:52 PM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Injured Police Officers Fund announced that a vigil will be held Saturday for fallen Las Vegas police Officer Truong Thai.

According to the IPOF, the vigil for Officer Thai will be held Saturday, Oct. 15 at 6 p.m. The gathering will be held at Sunset Park, Pavilion F, the second entrance off of Eastern.

Officer Thai, a 23-year veteran of Las Vegas police, was killed in a shooting Thursday morning as he and another officer were responding to a domestic disturbance call near UNLV.

Las Vegas police officer dies after shooting near UNLV

Thai, who had been with the department since 1999, was assigned to LVMPD’s South Central Area Command.

In a post on social media later Thursday morning, South Central Area Command said Officer Thai was a “dedicated, 23-year veteran” of the department.

Police said Thai held various roles with the department, including a firearms instructor. “He was passionate about training new officers.”

IPOF has organized the only approved donation point in honor of Officer Thai. The organization says 100% of the proceeds will go to Officer’s Thai family.

For more information, visit: https://ipof.vegas/fallen/officer-truong-thai/

