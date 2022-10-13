Rock, Paper, Scissors game debuts at downtown Las Vegas casino

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A downtown Las Vegas property is channeling “Vegas Vacation” vibes with a new game it debuted on its casino floor.

According to Circa Las Vegas, the property has debuted the rock, paper, scissors game on its casino floor.

“The game used to settle every childhood debate just hit our 21+ casino floor.” Circa said in a tweet.

According to Circa, it’s the only property in the world where you can play the game.

