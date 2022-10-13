Raiders’ Maxx Crosby welcomes baby girl

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new member of the Silver & Black was welcomed Thursday afternoon.

Raiders DE Maxx Crosby announced the birth of his baby girl Ella Rose Crosby late Thursday afternoon. She weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces.

Welcome Ella Rose Crosby To The World🖤🖤🖤 pic.twitter.com/lL92kk8iVN — 🦅MaddMaxx🦅 (@CrosbyMaxx) October 13, 2022

Around 12 p.m., Crosby had tweeted that his baby girl was on her way.

T-Minus 2 Hours 🤰🏻🖤 — 🦅MaddMaxx🦅 (@CrosbyMaxx) October 13, 2022

The Raiders are on a BYE week this week but will play the Texans on Sun. Oct. 23.

