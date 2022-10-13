Raiders’ Maxx Crosby welcomes baby girl

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) signs autographs before an NFL football game...
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) signs autographs before an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)(David Becker | AP)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 4:40 PM PDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new member of the Silver & Black was welcomed Thursday afternoon.

Raiders DE Maxx Crosby announced the birth of his baby girl Ella Rose Crosby late Thursday afternoon. She weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces.

Around 12 p.m., Crosby had tweeted that his baby girl was on her way.

The Raiders are on a BYE week this week but will play the Texans on Sun. Oct. 23.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

