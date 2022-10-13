Raiders’ Maxx Crosby welcomes baby girl
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 4:40 PM PDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new member of the Silver & Black was welcomed Thursday afternoon.
Raiders DE Maxx Crosby announced the birth of his baby girl Ella Rose Crosby late Thursday afternoon. She weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces.
Around 12 p.m., Crosby had tweeted that his baby girl was on her way.
The Raiders are on a BYE week this week but will play the Texans on Sun. Oct. 23.
