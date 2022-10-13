Palms Casino Resort announces HalloQween LGBTQ+ event

HalloQween happening Oct. 30 at Ghostbar inside Palms Casino Resort.
HalloQween happening Oct. 30 at Ghostbar inside Palms Casino Resort.
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Palms Casino Resort has announced LGBTQ+ inclusive Halloween event set to create spooky ghost stories at the iconic Ghostbar.

HalloQween will feature RuPaul’s Drag Race Superstar Coco Montrese, as well as a Halloween costume contest, GoGo dancers, and celebrity female impersonators including Kenneth Blake as Elvira, and Jessie Tyler as Taylor Swift. 

Additionally, partygoers can compete in different costume categories for their chance to win cash prizes. The categories are Best Over-the-Top Drag, Best Duo, Sexiest, Scariest, and Best Impersonator.

HalloQween is scheduled for Sunday, October 30. Doors open at 7 p.m.; DJ starts at 9 p.m.; Show starts at 10 p.m.

Tickets are available at: www.Palms.com/LGBTQ.

