Nevada announces new home care funding; minimum wage increase for field

A home healthcare worker helps a man in his home in 2020
A home healthcare worker helps a man in his home in 2020(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 11:19 AM PDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak has announced an increase in home care funding, as well as a $15 minimum wage for caregivers as part of his budget.

Under the new budget, the Medicaid reimbursement would change from $17.56 an hour to $25 an hour. Currently, the median wage for Nevada’s 13,000 home care workers is $11 an hour, decreasing over the last decade when adjusted for inflation.

The state has suffered through a dire workforce shortage due to rapid aging, and little funding.

“I care for many different seniors and people with disabilities across Las Vegas and carry out all the tasks that allow them to live in their own homes and communities with dignity,” said Irma Nunez, who has been a home care worker in Las Vegas for over 13 years.

“My work is essential, and I’ve stuck by my clients’ sides throughout the pandemic. But I’m paid as low as $10.50 an hour and don’t have any healthcare or paid sick days. With the cost of food, utilities and gas going way up, it’s a daily struggle just to survive.”

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The Animal Foundation adoption center as seen on Oct. 10, 2022.
77 dogs with respiratory illness symptoms at Animal Foundation in Las Vegas
Exterior shot of The Animal Foundation in Las Vegas, NV
Animal Foundation: 40 dogs showing respiratory symptoms; 11 positive for Canine Pneumovirus
File Graphic
Las Vegas OBGYN subject of sexual misconduct complaint
FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control...
What you need to know about monkeypox in Southern Nevada
MENTAL HEALTH CLINIC - VOD - clipped version
Las Vegas clinic shares new mental health treatment options