Mesquite police: Woman, three children safe after terrifying kidnapping at knifepoint

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Mesquite Police Department says there is a reason an officer is sent to each “pocket dial” or accidental 911 call. They say one such call on Monday morning led police to a suspect who they say kidnapped a woman and three children at knifepoint.

Police say 34-year-old Justin Junius Carter of Las Vegas tried to stab the woman while in Las Vegas and then kidnapped her and three children. Police say the woman and Carter had a relationship at one point.

Mesquite Police say Carter drove the woman and kids to Mesquite. They say the woman was able to call 911 and left the line open, hoping police dispatchers would pick up on some of the things she was saying without directly talking to them, and not tipping off Carter that she was calling for help. Dispatchers realized she was in trouble. Police say they then notified officers of the area of the location of the car. Police say it was driving on I-15 and they pulled Carter over. The woman and kids were safe.

“The bravery of this woman and her children cannot be overstated. They maintained their composure, and she bravely created a plan in her head to call for help as soon as she could,” said Mesquite Police chief MaQuade Chesley.

He added, “I am grateful the dispatchers and officers working that night were ready to jump into action without hesitation to find and rescue these victims from such a terrifying experience. Their swift action and persistence to gather information from the 911 call saved this family from further harm.”

Carter is being held in the Clark County Detention Center. Police say he was arrested and charged with the following offenses:

One felony count of attempted murder. Four felony counts of second-degree kidnapping in violation of extended protection order. One felony count of domestic battery with the use of a deadly weapon. Four felony counts of violation of an extended protection order. One felony count of attempted sexual assault. One felony count of coercion with use of a deadly weapon and two misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest.

