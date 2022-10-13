Man killed business partner and hid body in trunk for weeks, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man is accused of killing his business partner and hiding his body in the trunk of his car for weeks, even storing the car at a storage unit as the body decomposed, according to court documents from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

Tony Danh, 37, is accused of killing Amir Haggi sometime in early June, according to LVMPD. Danh was arrested in San Diego County on Sept. 29.

Haggi was reported missing out of Phoenix on June 9 and was last seen June 5. Haggi’s body was discovered in the trunk of a BMW at a Budget Suites, located at 3655 W. Tropicana Ave. in Las Vegas, on Aug. 19, when a someone called 911 reporting a foul odor coming from the car.

The car was a white BMW with an Arizona license plate that was dropped off by an unknown tow truck at around 10:30 a.m. that morning. The BMW was listed in Haggi’s missing person report but was registered to Danh with an address in Cerritos, Calif.

The windows weren’t tinted and officers saw trash bags, medical gloves and a bottle of ammonia in the vehicle. In the trunk, dfficers found a “badly decomposing human body” partially wrapped in trash bags, court documents said. Investigators said the body was too decomposed to immediately determine gender, race, identity or any injuries as was temporarily named “Tropicana Road Doe.”

Detectives said Haggi co-owned a business Elite360 with Danh. Danh was known to have a gambling problem and asked Haggi for money shortly before his disappearance, according to police. Haggi and Danh’s employees said they didn’t receive paychecks the first week in June and hadn’t been able to get ahold of the pair since.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office determined “Tropicana Road Doe” had many physical similarities to Haggi. Haggi was positively identified as the victim on Aug. 25. The coroner’s office said Haggi died from two gunshot wounds to the head and his death was ruled a homicide.

NV Cars tow truck company was contacted Aug. 19 by Danh asking for them to tow a vehicle, court documents said. Danh said he was staying at an AirBNB and was moving to the Budget Suites, but that his wife had lost the key to the car. The employee said he noticed the foul odor coming from the car, but Danh said it was from trash bags in the garage. Danh requested he be dropped off at the Orleans Casino and the tow driver complied, the report said. Surveillance then showed Danh being picked up by a Lyft driver and later dropped off at a rental car business.

Car tracking records and surveillance showed that Danh had returned to the Budget Suites where the BMW had been dropped off on Aug. 19 around 2 p.m., records said. LVMPD officers began their investigation into the BMW at the same location around 2:10 p.m. that day. Then, the vehicle was tracked to Mexico later that night. Records show that Danh had also rented a Nissan SUV from the same company from June 7-9.

Danh also reportedly started renting a storage unit on June 7. Records showed Danh accessed the unit June 8 from 11:17 a.m.-3:18 p.m. No other activity was recorded until Aug. 17 around 9:57 a.m., when the BMW is seen leaving the storage unit.

LVMPD investigated the unit on Aug. 29 and found semi-dried fluid pooled on the floor, consistent with decomposition seeping from the trunk. The fluid also tested positive for the presence of blood, reports said.

Police signed a warrant for Danh’s arrest on Aug. 30, but he was taken into custody in California on Sept. 29.

FULL TIMELINE:

Below is the timeline of the Amir Haggi murder investigation, according to LVMPD:

June 4, Danh’s BMW captured on surveillance in Phoenix

June 5 around 743P, Danh called Haggi

June 5 around 750P, Haggi last seen alive on surveillance camera in Phoenix. Haggi didn’t have luggage or a backpack.

June 7, Danh rents a storage unit and sedan in Las Vegas

June 8, Danh entered storage unit for a couple hours

Sometime between June 8 and Aug. 16, Danh travelled to Mexico and was seen reentering the U.S. on Aug. 16

Aug. 16, Danh seen buying cleaning items from Walmart in California and rented a home.

Aug. 17, Danh returns to the storage unit. Police believe the BMW was in the unit starting June 8.

Aug. 18, Danh drives the BMW from the storage unit

Aug. 19, Danh has the BMW towed to Budget Suites. During this time, Danh also traveled to the car rental place and rented an SUV. Danh then drove the SUV to the Budget Suites, where police were investigating the BMW at the same time, and then drove the SUV to Mexico

