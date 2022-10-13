Lights FC to air on Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Lights FC content will now be shown on the Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network (SSSEN).

SSSEN is the new broadcast channel recently launched by FOX5 KVVU which is available over the air in Southern Nevada on broadcast channel 5.2 as well as Cox channel 125 on cable.

Starting immediately, Lights FC historical matches (including immediate re-airs of this season’s matches) will begin being shown on SSSEN. An announcement on future live match broadcasts will be made in the future.

“We are extremely excited about the opportunities that this new outlet provides, further showcasing Las Vegas’ local professional soccer club on television,” said Lights FC Owner & C.E.O. Brett Lashbrook. “Thank you to FOX5 KVVU Vice President and General Manager Michael Korr for his vision to make this a reality.”

SSSEN also recently announced that it will air live and re-air broadcasts across a multitude of UNLV Athletics’ sports.

“We are excited to add the Las Vegas Lights FC to our expanding coverage of local collegiate and professional teams” Korr said. “The partnership with the Las Vegas Lights FC will be a foundational piece of the Silver State Sports and Entertainment Network which will continue to grow throughout the years.”

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.