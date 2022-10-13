Las Vegas police officer dies after shooting near UNLV

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says an officer has died after a shooting early Thursday morning near UNLV.

In a Thursday morning news conference, Sheriff Joe Lombardo said at about 1 a.m., dispatch received a call about a domestic disturbance near the 800 block of East Flamingo Road.

Arriving officers made contact with the suspect vehicle near University Center and Flamingo Road, Sheriff Lombardo said.

The suspect, identified as 24-year-old Tyson Hampton, was armed with a handgun and fired at officers, police say.

Both responding officers fired their weapons, Lombardo said.

One officer was struck and critically wounded, according to Lombardo, and a civilian was struck. Both were transported to local hospitals.

Hampton fled the area and was taken into custody with assistance from a K-9 unit in the area of Desert Inn and Eastern, authorities said.

Hampton refused to comply with officers demands when he exited the vehicle, and thus the K-9 unit was deployed.

According to police, the officer who was killed in the incident was identified as Truong Thai, 49. Sheriff Lombardo said Truong suffered a gunshot wound to his torso and died at Sunrise Hospital.

Truong, who had been with the department since 1999, was assigned to LVMPD’s South Central Area Command.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.