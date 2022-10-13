Las Vegas police deemed area where officer was killed as a hot spot for violent crime

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The police shooting that took place near Flamingo and University Center Drive on Thursday morning isn’t the first time this type of incident has happened in the area.

“There is a lot of crime on this street,” said a man who did not want to be identified. “I lived here a couple of years ago and this is a bad street.”

“This area around here has been getting a lot worse,” said Nicole Castro, who works nearby.

Castro works at Buca di Beppo, which is right down the street from where the shooting took place that killed Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Officer Truong Thai. She said Officer Thai used to come into the restaurant all the time.

“It is very sad to hear that he is gone,” said Castro.

This isn’t the first officer to be shot in this area. In September, another Metro officer was shot and injured in the area and just last month, Metro arrested a man they say stabbed four homeless people.

“It is in close proximity, it is an area we have been paying attention to here recently,” said Sheriff Joe Lombardo.

To help reduce violent crime in the area, Metro also said last month it would start increasing patrol officers.

“The cops are out here a lot,” said a man who did not want to be identified. “Especially down this street around this shopping center.”

“We’re going to put all hands-on deck to make sure we provide safety in that community area,” said Lombardo.

