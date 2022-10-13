Las Vegas officer in hospital following shooting near Flamingo, University Center

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas police officer is in the hospital following a shooting near Flamingo Road and University Center Drive early Thursday morning.

Police tell FOX5 the shooting occurred near the 800 block of East Flamingo Road.

The condition of the officer is unknown at this time.

Expect road closures and delays in the area as investigators process the scene.

Police are expected to provide an update to the media in the coming hours.

