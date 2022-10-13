Las Vegas math teacher accused of touching female students

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas math teacher is accused of inappropriately touching multiple female students, according to court documents.

Bryan Brady, 45, faces five charges of inappropriate contact with a student. Brady, a math teacher in the Clark County School District, turned himself in to the Clark County District Court after a summons was issued by the District Attorney’s Office, according to CCSD Police. The investigation took place at John C. Fremont Professional Development Middle School.

According to court records, the incidents dated back to Nov. 2021. Three female students came forward and reported inappropriate conduct by Brady, warrant documents showed.

A student reported Brady put his finger in the hole of her jeans, touching her skin, and said “Why do you have these on?” He told her that he didn’t want her to miss class, removed his finger and released her to go into class, the report said. The student said he was smiling at her when he had his finger in the hole of her jeans, according to the report. Similar allegations were made by other students claiming that Brady would touch them through the holes in their jeans.

On Nov. 17, 2021, a student asked for help and Brady knelt beside her, grabbed her thigh, and “acted as if he was not doing anything wrong,” the report said. Five days later, that same student said she left an item in his classroom. The girl went to the class and Brady asked her if she “wanted to raise her grade,” the report said. The student said she ran away because she was uncomfortable.

One of the students said, “Mr. Brady told us on the first day of school, that he would not touch us inappropriately, but he lied,” the report said.

Brady has been a teacher with CCSD since 2012. He has been assigned to home during the investigation. According to court records, Brady’s next hearing was set for Nov. 22.

CCSDPD encouraged any student that may have had inappropriate contact with Brady to contact CCSDPD Dispatch at 702-799-5411.

