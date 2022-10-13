IPOF to host fundraiser for fallen Las Vegas Officer Truong Thai

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Officer Truong Thai
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Officer Truong Thai(Credit Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 4:10 PM PDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Injured Police Officer’s Fund will host a fundraiser to benefit the family of a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Officer killed in the line of duty.

The fundraiser will benefit the family of Officer Truong Thai, who was killed in a shooting Thursday morning. According to police, Thai responded to a domestic disturbance call and was shot by suspect Tyson Hampton.

The fundraiser will take place at Nevada Coin Mart at 4065 S. Jones Boulevard on Monday, Oct. 17 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. IPOF said all proceeds will support Officer Thai’s family.

IPOF helps raise money for officers killed in the line of duty. LVMPD said it is the only verified fundraiser for Officer Thai.

