BrewDog to open rooftop bar, brewpub on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - International brewery BrewDog has announced that it will open the “largest brewpub on the Las Vegas Strip.”

According to a news release, opening Friday, Dec. 2, BrewDog says its first-ever Las Vegas venue will have “unprecedented, 360-degree views” of the Strip from its rooftop patio bar.

BrewDog’s Las Vegas location will be located on the third and fourth floors of the Showcase Mall on Las Vegas Boulevard.

The venue is set to feature a 30,000-square-foot rooftop bar with “extraordinary” views of the Strip, BrewDog says.

Featuring 96 taps, the company notes that the Las Vegas spot will be the largest of all 113 locations BrewDog operates.

BrewDog also says the ten-barrel brewhouse will allow for the creation of exclusive small-batch brews.

For more information and bookings, visit www.Brewdog.com/lasvegas.

