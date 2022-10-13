Blackhawks visit Golden Knights in Western Conference action

Vegas Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo skates during the second period of an NHL hockey game...
Vegas Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo skates during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)(Jae C. Hong | AP)
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 11:10 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Chicago Blackhawks vs. Vegas Golden Knights

Paradise, Nevada; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Knights -346, Blackhawks +273; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights and the Chicago Blackhawks meet in Western Conference action.

Vegas went 43-31-8 overall and 22-15-4 at home last season. The Golden Knights averaged 2.6 power-play chances per game last season, and converted on 18.4% (39 total power-play goals).

Chicago went 28-42-12 overall and 14-21-6 in road games last season. Goalies for the Blackhawks averaged 29.4 saves per game last season while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

Blackhawks: 0-1-0, averaging 0.2 goals, 0.4 assists, 0.7 penalties and 1.7 penalty minutes while giving up 0.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: William Carrier: out (abdomen), Laurent Brossoit: out (hip), Robin Lehner: out (hip), Nolan Patrick: out (upper body), Daniil Miromanov: out (undisclosed), Shea Weber: out (ankle).

Blackhawks: Alex Vlasic: out (undisclosed), Jason Dickinson: out (not injury related), Jake McCabe: out (neck), Caleb Jones: out (shoulder), Boris Katchouk: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

