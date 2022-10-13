Atomic Museum hosting free Halloween ‘trunk or treat’ Halloween event

Trick-or-Treat Halloween generic
Trick-or-Treat Halloween generic(MGN via Pexels)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Oct. 13, 2022
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Those looking for a way to celebrate Halloween can do so at a free event organized by the Atomic Museum.

According to a news release, the Atomic Museum will host its first-ever Halloween ‘Trunk or Treat’ event on Friday, Oct. 28.

The museum says it will host cars outfitted with Halloween décor as they pass out candy to guests dressed in costume. Additionally, according to the museum, the event will include science-themed activities for kids, a DJ, face painting, treats and more.

Special guest vendors include:

  • SeaQuest
  • DISCOVERY Children’s Museum
  • theCoderSchool Las Vegas
  • Dairy Council of Nevada
  • Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD)
  • Hot Dog on a Stick pop-up
  • Baskin-Robbins ice cream truck
  • Las Vegas Fire & Rescue
  • Community Environmental Monitoring Program (CEMP)

The event will take place Oct. 28 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Atomic Museum, 755 East Flamingo Road.

Admission to the Trunk or Treat is free. according to the museum. However, museum admission is not included. To purchase tickets to the museum or learn more, visit nationalatomictestingmuseum.org.

