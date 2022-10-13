1 dead after crash involving motorcycle near Tropicana, Eastern

By FOX5 Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 5:25 PM PDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly crash between a vehicle and motorcycle.

Police say the crash happened just after 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon near Tropicana and Eastern Avenue.

The motorcycle rider was transported to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The public should expect delays in the area.

Check back for updates.

