Star Raiders player Davante Adams faces possibility of punishment by NFL after pushing man

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A photographer shoved to the ground by Davante Adams has officially filed a police report against the Raiders’ superstar wide receiver. As a result of the incident, Adams could face consequences from the league.

A person familiar with the process told the Associated Press Tuesday that the NFL is reviewing the push with the possibility of punishment including a fine or suspension.

Meanwhile, police in Kansas City are investigating and said they will determine with the appropriate prosecutor whether Adams will face any charges.

At the end of Monday’s game in Kansas City, Adams can be seen on video pushing a sideline photographer to the ground in a fit of frustration.

Adams’ outburst is a black-and-blue mark on an already-beleaguered silver and black. The Las Vegas Raiders experienced a devastating loss to the Chiefs 29 to 30.

Adams apologized on Twitter shortly after, saying, “Sorry to the guy I pushed over after the game. Obviously very frustrated at the way the game ended and when he ran in front of me as I exited that was my reaction and I felt horrible immediately.”

According to the police report, the victim “was pushed to the ground causing injury.” He made arrangements for private transport to the hospital for treatment at which time he called police. The injuries are preliminarily thought to be non-life threatening.”

Police added, “The incident will be investigated by our Assault Unit detectives.”

Adams is slated to drive an honorary pace car in a NASCAR event next Sunday for the South Point 400 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. FOX5 heard from speedway staff on Tuesday, who said the Raider is still expected to be featured in the event.

